Saints Radio Broadcasts Return to KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, with Select Sunday Games on KFAN

ST. PAUL, MN - The longest season in St. Paul Saints history is about to begin and fans can tune into all 150 games in 2022. For the fifth consecutive season the Saints can be heard on an iHeart station in the Twin Cities with every game carried on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, and select Sunday games on 100.3 FM, KFAN.

The Saints began with the iHeart family in 2018, on Alt 93.3 FM. In 2019, the Saints moved their games to the brand new KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, which has been the home of Saints Baseball for the last four seasons. In addition, five select Sunday home games will be carried on KFAN, 100.3 FM (dates will be released at a later time). For those that don't live in the coverage area, fans can download the iHeart Radio app and listen to games anywhere in the world.

Sean Aronson returns for his 16th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 150 games. In 2016, he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010.

For the ninth season, Aronson will be joined in the booth during home games by J.W. Cox. He did play-by-play for St. Cloud football and currently does Huskies Men's and Women's Basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network.

Joining the broadcast team is Steve Linzmeier, who will host a 20-minute pre- and post-game show on all radio broadcasts. Linzmeier currently serves as the play-by-play broadcaster for St. Catherine University volleyball and basketball as well as a freelance broadcaster for School Space Media, broadcasting Minnesota High School sports. He is the 2016 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year, where he was the Sports Director for i3G Media in Jamesotwn and did play-by-play for the University of Jamestown and Jamestown High athletics.

The Saints TV broadcast will be announced at a later date.

The Saints will play their longest schedule in franchise history, a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Tuesday, April 5 and runs until Wednesday, September 28, a home date with Omaha. The Saints home opener is on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.

