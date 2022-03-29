Bats, Husqvarna Partner to Bring First Robotic Mowing System to Pro Baseball in North America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Husqvarna, one of the world's leading producers of innovative forest, park and outdoor power equipment products, is bringing its CEORA™ robotic mower to the baseball diamond just in time for the 2022 season. The Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, are leading off their season by implementing the robotic mower system at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, and are the first organization in North America to incorporate the technology into their field management. Husqvarna CEORA will keep the grass of the newly renovated ballpark beautifully manicured all season long as the Bats celebrate their 40th anniversary as a franchise.

"The Louisville Bats are proud to partner with Husqvarna to bring this new technology to the world of Minor League Baseball," said Brett Myers, VP of Operations for the Louisville Bats. "We are excited to be at the forefront of turf management innovation and implement the very best solutions at our facility."

With the low noise, emission-free CEORA robotic mower, the Bats' grounds team can define the work areas, set schedules, and choose different cutting heights from their handheld device. The frequent, systematic high-precision mowing ensures the field is game-ready at all times. Its satellite-based EPOS™ technology (Exact Positioning Operating System) provides unparalleled flexibility and eliminates the need for physical boundary wires. Its systematic straight-line mowing delivers extraordinary results even in the toughest weather conditions, so the turf is prepped regardless of rain. Ideal for sports clubs and green space professionals, it provides a cost-efficient and sustainable solution with excellent performance and reliability.

"The Louisville Bats take tremendous pride in their ballpark, and CEORA is the perfect solution to maintain the turf of Louisville Slugger Field," said Jason Connor, Director of Commercial Robotics. "Husqvarna is proud play a part in their continued efforts to be more efficient and sustainable."

The Bats will unveil the new mowing system for their 2022 home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A Minnesota) at Louisville Slugger Field. Entering the season, no other professional baseball team in North America is employing the use of a robotic mower.

