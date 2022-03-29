Position Preview: Indy's Projected Outfield Features Organization's Top Talent

With the projected prospects that could roam the outfield at Victory Field this summer, it would be advisable for opposing hitters to keep the ball out of the air. The speedy outfield that could be rolled out Opening Night in Indy may be worthy of the "No Fly Zone" label.

Three of the projected outfielders for the Indians this season are currently listed among the top prospects in the organization, headlined by No. 15 Travis Swaggerty (Baseball America). In a small sample size last season, he launched three home runs for the Indians.

Cal Mitchell: The 23-year-old was selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Rancho Bernardo (San Diego, Calif.) High School. He ranked among Double-A Northeast leaders with 107 total hits (4th) a .280 batting average (8th) and 61 RBI (9th). On Aug. 24 he paved the way in Double-A Altoona's 20-hit offensive performance by collecting a career-high five hits in six plate appearances. He was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 20 to finish the season and hit .250 (5-for-20) in seven games. Mitchell is listed as Pittsburgh's No. 32 prospect by Baseball America.

Jared Oliva: The 26-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona (Tucson). He made his Triple-A debut last season with Indianapolis after making his major league debut on Sept. 21,2020 with Pittsburgh. He played in 64 games for Indianapolis and hit .249 (56-for-225) with 12 doubles. Oliva's speed was showcased with his 10 stolen bases and four triples last season, both team highs for Indianapolis.

Canaan Smith-Njigba: Smith-Njigba was acquired by Pittsburgh in a January 2021 trade that sent RHP Jameson Taillon to the Yankees. The 22-year-old was originally selected by New York (AL) in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Rockwall-Heath (Heath, Texas) High School. He is rated as Pittsburgh's No. 28 prospect by Baseball America. He spent the majority of the 2021 season with Altoona, hitting .274 (60-for-219) with 11 doubles and six home runs in 66 games. The left-handed hitter showed excellent patience at the plate, drawing a team-high 45 walks with a .398 on-base percentage. His speed (13 stolen bases in 2021) paired with his ability to draw walks could make him a base-stealing threat. He was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 20 last season and played in seven games with the Indians. He had his contract selected by Pittsburgh on Nov. 19, 2021.

Travis Swaggerty: Swaggerty was selected by Pittsburgh as the 10th overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Alabama (Mobile). The 24-year-old started the 2021 season in Triple-A, making the leap from High-A Bradenton in 2019. He had an impressive Triple-A debut, going 3-for-4 and launching a leadoff home run in his first Triple-A at-bat at Iowa. The following week, he belted a leadoff home run in his Victory Field debut against Toledo. His 2021 campaign was cut short after 12 games due to a season-ending shoulder injury. In his shortened '21 season, he displayed power with three of his nine hits leaving the yard. As Swaggerty looks to bounce back in 2022, he could be the featured leadoff hitter for the Indians at the start of the upcoming season.

