1180 The Zone to Continue as Radio Home of Storm Chasers Baseball

PAPILLION, Neb. - 1180 The Zone will continue as the radio home of the Omaha Storm Chasers for all 150 games of the 2022 season, the organization and NRG Media announced Tuesday.

Fans can listen to every game through their radio on 1180 AM, or with their computer or mobile devices via NRG Media's online stream or 1620 The Zone app, which is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Fans can also find the broadcast via the MiLB First Pitch app, which is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store. More broadcast information can be found here.

"NRG Media and 1180 The Zone is excited to be partnering with the Omaha Storm Chasers to broadcast all the team's games again for the 2022 season," NRG Media General Sales Manager Stacie McElligott said. "NRG Media prides itself on our relationship with the best sports entities in the area and the Omaha Storm Chasers are at the top of that list. The long-standing relationship, spanning over a decade, has given Omaha and Nebraska the opportunity to experience the quality baseball that the Omaha Storm Chasers have to offer through the 1180 The Zone radio airwaves. We look forward to another exciting and winning season with the Chasers."

"We couldn't be more excited to bring you Storm Chasers baseball on 1180 The Zone thanks to our long-standing partnership with NRG Media," Storm Chasers Broadcast and Communications Coordinator Jake Eisenberg said. "Delivering the highest-quality broadcast for our fans for both home and road games ensures that everyone can enjoy Storm Chasers baseball wherever they are all season long."

Eisenberg returns for his second season as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the Storm Chasers and his fifth season broadcasting professional baseball. Prior to joining the Storm Chasers ahead of the canceled 2020 season, he was the broadcast and media relations assistant for the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco) in 2018, and served in similar roles with the Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago-AL) in 2018 and the Brooklyn Cyclones (Short-Season A, New York-NL) in 2017. In addition to his work on the air in Minor League Baseball, the Port Washington, N.Y., native has worked as a freelance play-by-play broadcaster for the Big East Digital Network, Creighton athletics, and other entities, calling a variety of collegiate events on ESPN+, FloSports, and other digital streaming platforms.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on April 5 at Indianapolis before welcoming fans to Werner Park for the home opener on April 12 vs. Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

