Biscuits Rally, Shock Smokies, 7-5

KODAK, Tenn. - The Biscuits (36-32) scored four runs in extra innings, beating the Tennessee Smokies (35-33), 7-5, in eleven innings on Friday night at Smokies Stadium. Despite the win, Montgomery has been eliminated from first half contention as the first place Jackson Generals defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to clinch the North Division first half championship and a playoff berth.

Reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week and Biscuits' starting pitcher Sam McWilliams struggled in the second inning. Yasiel Balaguert reached base on an error to lead-off the frame, scoring on a Charcer Burks RBI-double. Zack Short continued the hit parade, plating Burks with an RBI-single.

Down 2-0, Montgomery's offense floundered against Smokies' starter Duncan Robinson. Robinson threw five scoreless innings, keeping the advantage at two runs heading into the bottom of the fifth.

That was when Sam McWilliams ran into further trouble, walking Burks to start the frame. Back-to-back singles by Short and Eddy Martinez added a third run for Tennessee. Although Montgomery's right-hander hit Jason Vosler with a pitch, loading the bases with two outs, McWilliams escaped by inducing a flyout of Balaguert.

One out from a scoreless sixth, Robinson surrendered a single to Nick Solak, extending the inning. Nate Lowe took advantage of the opportunity, muscling a home run over the right-field wall to wither the deficit to 3-2.

Two innings later, the power hitter tied the score with his second home run of the night, blasting a pitch off Smokies' reliever Scott Effross.

Montgomery and Tennessee traded scoreless half innings in the ninth, sending the contest to extra innings for a second straight game.

Nick Solak, like Thursday night, jumped the Biscuits ahead 4-3, recording his Southern League-leading 44th RBI in the tenth.

The Smokies' Martinez answered to lead-off the bottom half. Martinez plated Short on a sacrifice fly to center field. Biscuits' center fielder Thomas Milone made a diving catch, which allowed Short to speed from second base to home, tying the game at 4-4.

In the eleventh, the Biscuits finally put the game out of reach. A wild pitch from Zach Hedges (2-1) scored lead-off runner Nathan Lukes before Jake Cronenworth brought home a run with an RBI-single. Peter Maris extended his hitting streak to five games, putting Montgomery ahead 7-4 with an RBI-double.

Even though Tennessee led off the inning with a sacrifice fly, dwindling the lead to two runs, Travis Ott, who relieved Cody Hall (1-1), preserved the winning margin, inducing a line out of Trent Giambrone and striking out Burks.

The Biscuits continue a five-game road trip against the Tennessee Smokies to close out the first half of the season on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Southern League All-Star Zach Lee (7-1) will take the ball for the Biscuits while Thomas Hatch (5-3) starts for Tennessee.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium to open the second half of the season with a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, June 21, when it will be Tank Top and Flip Flop Night, featuring a Tank Top Giveaway. The homestand will also feature a special VIP meet and greet with Flavor Flav and MAX Fireworks for 90's Night on Friday, June 22, as well as Family Faith Night with a Faith Radio Pre-Game Concert and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 23. The 25th Anniversary of The Sandlot will be celebrated with a Youth Jersey Giveaway on Sunday, June 24.

