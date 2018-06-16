Luis Pena Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Saturday that right-handed pitcher Luis Pena has been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Pena, 22, made 16 starts with the BayBears over the past two seasons. In 12 outings this year, he went 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched. Over his last four starts, Pena allowed just two runs on 13 hits with 24 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings. He tossed 5 2/3 scoreless frames against Biloxi on May 23 and Chattanooga on June 4.

In four starts with Mobile last year, Pena posted a 1-3 record with a 3.15 ERA, giving up seven earned runs over 20 innings. Prior to joining the BayBears, he led the California League with 148 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched with Inland Empire.

The Bonao, Dominican Republic native signed with the Angels as an international free agent on October 2, 2013. In 104 career Minor League games, 57 starts, Pena is 16-18 with a 4.32 ERA and 397 strikeouts.

Pena is currently the No. 23 prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline. This is the first time he has been promoted to Triple-A.

In a corresponding move, infielder Zach Houchins has been activated off of the 7-day disabled list.

