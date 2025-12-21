Birmingham Squadron vs. Iowa Wolves - Game Highlights
Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Hustle Conclude Winter Showcase with Loss to Bulls - Memphis Hustle
- Windy City Starts Regular Season With Win Over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
- Iowa Wolves Beat Birmingham Squadron 117-101 in First Game of Winter Showcase - Iowa Wolves
- Windy City Starts Regular Season with Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
- Squadron Fall Short in Winter Showcase Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Hustle Lose 118-107 to Charge at Winter Showcase - Memphis Hustle
- Charge Sweep Showcase - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Start Regular Season with Victory over Westchester - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dainja Leads Skyforce in 130-106 Loss to Lakers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Squadron Fall Short in Winter Showcase Opener
- Squadron Reveal 2025 G League Winter Showcase Schedule
- Birmingham Squadron Roll Behind Huge Offensive Night
- Birmingham Battles Back, Comes up Just Short on Sunday
- Squadron Partner with UAB Callahan Eye for Third Annual Shopping Spree