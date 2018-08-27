Biloxi Shuckers Help Raise over $3,000 for Uplift Foundation

BILOXI, MS - On August 17, the Biloxi Shuckers presented a check for $3,020.66 to the Gulf Coast Uplift Foundation, a 501 C-3 non-profit foundation with a mission of providing scholarships to students, toys for children, food for food pantries, and support to schools. The funds were raised from the Shuckers 'One Coast Night' jersey auction on June 16.

"After seeing the way that the Uplift Foundation has made a difference in our community, we are thrilled that our 'One Coast Night' helped to raise these funds," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We hope that the money raised can help continue to impact those who need it most on the Gulf Coast and throughout South Mississippi."

During their game on June 16, the Shuckers wore special 'One Coast' jerseys as part of their celebration of the one Mississippi Gulf Coast. The game-worn jerseys were auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the Uplift Foundation. Fans were able to meet Shuckers players on the field and receive their jersey after the game concluded.

The Shuckers remain committed to community involvement and proactively seeking ways to improve the quality of life along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This season, the Shuckers have raised funds through jersey auctions, special events and sponsorship that have benefited organizations throughout the greater Biloxi area.

