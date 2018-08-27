Southern League Names Weekly Award Winners for August 20-26

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jackson Generals outfielder Ben DeLuzio has been named Player of the Week and Birmingham Barons starter Matt Tomshaw has been named Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of August 20-26.

DeLuzio, 24, started six strong games atop Jackson's lineup; pacing the Generals to a 5-2 overall record this past week. The St. Louis, Missouri native finished tied for first among all Southern League hitters with five runs scored and four stolen bases. He also ranked among the league leaders in multiple offensive categories such as extra-base hits (3, T-2nd), total bases (13, T-4th), slugging percentage (.565, 7th), and OPS (.958, 4th).

Signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State University in July 2016, DeLuzio has appeared in 62 games for Jackson over the course of his first Southern League season. He currently ranks second in the Southern League with 30 stolen bases.

Tomshaw, 29, earns his second Pitcher of the Week award this season, becoming the first Southern League hurler this year to achieve the feat twice. On August 20, facing his former club in Jacksonville, Tomshaw twirled six solid frames while allowing just five hits and recording seven strikeouts. Yesterday, the Kingston, New York native picked up his second win of the week; blanking the Jackson Generals across seven innings while surrendering just three hits and no walks.

All in all, the veteran left-hander posted a 2-0 record with a 0.69 ERA (1 ER/13.0 IP), a 0.69 WHIP, and a .182 opponents' batting average. Over the course of his last two starts, Tomshaw has faced only six batters over the minimum.

