SEC Night Highlights Generals' Final Regular Season Series

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will give away nine pairs of 2018 SEC football tickets on Saturday, September 1, as part of SEC Night at The Ballpark at Jackson. The annual event will highlight the final regular-season homestand for the Generals (71-61) as they take on the Chattanooga Lookouts (62-68) in a five-game series before the playoffs begin on September 5.

Among the nine pairs of tickets raffled off during the game, four will feature the Tennessee Volunteers taking on SEC East Division opponents, with three of those games being held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Six of the ticket pairs will include the Vanderbilt Commodores, most notably their November 24 matchup with the Vols at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Two of the ticket pairs will set fans up to see Vanderbilt battling non-conference opponents, including a September 29 visit from the Tennessee State Tigers.

In addition to the gridiron giveaways, the Generals' September 1 game against the Chattanooga Lookouts will feature the last regular-season fireworks show, arranged in coordination with various fight songs from Southeastern Conference schools. The high-excitement evening will be the focal point of a five-game series that incorporates a number of promotions:

*Thursday, August 30 - Dollar Dogs and Drinks on Thursday (presented by Disaster Services)

*Friday, August 31 - Food Truck Friday (presented by Leaders Credit Union), with an appearance by the Hub City Hippos

*Monday, September 3 - Belly Buster Monday (Labor Day - 2:05 pm CT first pitch), sponsored by Leaders Credit Union

Both Sunday, September 2, and Monday, September 3 will be 2:05 pm CT games. Generals fans can go online to get tickets at JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com or dial 731.988.5299 to reserve their seats today!

SEC Night Ticket Giveaways (Generals vs. Chattanooga, September 1, 6:05 pm CT)

Nevada at Vanderbilt - September 8

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt - September 29

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt - November 17

South Carolina at Vanderbilt - September 22

Florida at Vanderbilt - October 13

Tennessee at Vanderbilt - November 24

Florida at Tennessee - September 22

Kentucky at Tennessee - November 10

Missouri at Tennessee - November 17

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

7:05 pm CT Monday (8/27) vs. Birmingham Barons

Regions Field - Birmingham, Ala.

RHP Jon Duplantier (5-1, 2.03 ERA) vs. LHP Bernardo Flores (2-5, 2.98 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Birmingham Barons Radio

LAST REGULAR SEASON SERIES AT THE BALLPARK:

August 30-September 3 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (AA, Minnesota Twins)

...featuring SEC Night (September 1)!

PLAYOFFS AT THE BALLPARK AT JACKSON!

Games 1 and 2 of the North Division Series will be held at The Ballpark at Jackson on September 5 and 6.

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2017, The Ballpark at Jackson was named the Professional Sports Field of the Year by the Tennessee Turfgrass Association.

