Pensacola Picks up 2-0 Shutout Win

August 27, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - Pensacola was on the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline Sunday night against the BayBears. Daniel Wright (W, 7-10) and the Wahoos flipped the script on Monday with a 2-0 shutout win at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

All the offense the Wahoos would need was supplied in the first inning. Mitch Nay began a two-out rally with a single off Matt Ball (L, 1-2). Aristides Aquino-in his first game back after a short stint in Cincinnati-followed with a walk. Shed Long drove them both home with a hustle-double to left-center that gave the Wahoos a swift 2-0 lead.

Wright's start looked troublesome in the top of the first inning. The BayBears loaded the bases with only one out, but the right-hander evaded trouble after he struck out Joe Hudson and induced a groundout from Riley Unroe to end the threat. After retiring six straight, Wright stranded runners at second and third with two outs after he struck out Zach Houchins to end the fifth. Wright finished the night having dealt six shutout innings and the BayBears went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position against Wright.

The bullpen was equally as strong for Jody Davis on Monday. Jesus Reyes, who was returned to the Wahoos from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Wahoos. Alejandro Chacin matched him in the eighth, retiring the side in order. Alex Powers closed out the ninth with his 17th save of the year after he struck out the side. It was the Wahoos' ninth shutout win of the season, and it came at one of the most critical junctures in the Pensacola's season.

With the win, combined with Mississippi's loss, the Wahoos trail the Shuckers by a half game in the second-half standings. They are also tied with the M-Braves for second-place. The series concludes tomorrow with RHP Wyatt Strahan (7-11, 6.45) trying to give Pensacola a valuable series win. Mobile hopes to hand Pensacola their fifth consecutive series loss when LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.69) makes his third Double-A start this season. Tuesday's series finale can be found on the radio at 97.1 The Ticket/1490 AM Milton, and www.bluewahoos.com, with live television coverage presented by CST. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.