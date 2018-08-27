Burrows, Salazar Named M-Braves Players of the Week

August 27, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves are pleased to announce the Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, August 26. M-Braves left-handed relief pitcher, Thomas Burrows, and infielder, Alejandro Salazar have been selected for the weekly awards.

Burrows, 23, made three relief appearances this past week, giving up no runs and no hits in 4.2 innings, logging one hold and one save, lowering his season ERA to 1.80 in 11 outings. Burrows inherited four base runners this week and prevented all four from scoring, including two on Aug. 21 at Mobile and two on Aug. 26 vs. Biloxi. Burrows, Atlanta's No. 20 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, hasn't allowed a run over his last five overall appearances and 8.1 innings, with two hits allowed, 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Since his promotion to Double-A on July 21, the Florence, AL native has surrendered just three earned runs in 15 innings with six walks and 20 strikeouts. He has held the opposition to a .157 batting average and posted a 0.93 WHIP. Prior to his promotion, Burrows was 6-2 with a 3.28 ERA (17 ER/46.2 IP), 30 walks, 55 strikeouts in 29 games for the High-A Florida FireFrogs. He was 4-for-5 in save opportunities. Burrows opened the season with Low-A Rome and appeared in one game on April 5, pitching 2.0 innings with four strikeouts vs. Hagerstown. He was then promoted to Florida on April 8.

The Atlanta Braves acquired Burrows along with LHP Luiz Gohara from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for OF Mallex Smith and RHP Shae Simmons on January 11, 2017. The Seattle Mariners originally selected him in the fourth round in 2016 out of Alabama. Burrows finished his career at Alabama as the school's career leader with 30 saves after pitching three seasons for the Crimson Tide.

Salazar, 21, earns his second Farm Bureau Player of the Week award this season. The Maracaibo, VZ native played in all seven games and hit .269 (7-for-26) for the week with a double, triple, two RBI, three runs scored and a 681 OPS. Salazar has also hit in nine of his last ten games. In a addition to his offensive numbers, Salazar played error-free baseball in each game at second base.

In 46 games since his promotion from High-A Florida on July 4, Salazar is batting .309 (51-for-165) with seven doubles, one triple, 17 RBI, 23 runs scored and a .701 OPS. The M-Braves are 30-18 since his addition and he ranks second among qualifying Southern League batters in average since he's been in the league. Salazar earned M-Braves Player of the Month from the organization after batting .322 (29-for-90) in July with four doubles and 11 RBI. The 21-year-old is currently on a four-game hitting streak.

The Atlanta Braves signed Salazar as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2013.

The M-Braves will look to win their fifth straight game for the first time this season on Monday night at Trustmark Park in game four of the five-game series against Biloxi. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm. LHP Ricardo Sanchez (2-4, 4.44) will take the mound for the M-Braves against RHP Trey Supak (4-6, 3.38) for the Shuckers.

