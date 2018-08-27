Aquino Returns from Reds; Sweet to the DL
August 27, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Outfielder Aristides Aquino has been optioned back to Pensacola from Cincinnati. He made his Major League debut against the Giants on 8/19 as a pinch runner. He got an at bat later that game and struck out in his only plate appearance.
Prior to his call up, Aquino had turned a corner offensively with the Blue Wahoos and was hitting .260 in both July and August. He belted 9 home runs over that stretch bringing his season total up to a franchise record 18. Since the all-star break he was hitting .267 with 9 home runs and 27 RBI. For the year, he hit .249 with 49 RBI, one shy of the team high.
In a corresponding move, Daniel Sweet has been placed on the disabled list. He has hit .161 in 43 games this season with the Blue Wahoos.
Transaction Notice: OF Daniel Sweet placed on the disabled list; OF Aristides Aquino optioned back from MLB Reds.
