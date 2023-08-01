Bigbie Blasts Homer in Erie's Loss

August 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie dropped the opener to Harrisburg on Tuesday 3-1.

Harrisburg got to Brant Hurter in the second inning. Brady House led off the frame with a double. He scored two batters later on Terone Harris III's RBI single.

Hurter allowed a pair of unearned runs in the third. Danny Serretti's error allowed Robert Hassell III to reach with one out. He scored on Trey Lipscomb's RBI triple. Lipscomb then scored on James Wood's sacrifice fly.

Dustin Saenz locked the SeaWolves down through the first six frames. He allowed singles to Trei Cruz in the first and Jake Holton in the second but both hits were erased on double play grounders. Saenz faced the minimum through six.

Justice Bigbie clobbered an opposite-field, solo homer against Saenz to get Erie on the scoreboard in the seventh inning.

Hurter (5-6) took the loss. Saenz (1-4) earned his first Double-A win.

Erie and Harrisburg continue the series on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. Lael Lockhart will pitch for Erie and Nash Walters will open a bullpen day for Harrisburg.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.