Akron's Agonizing Inning Drops Somerset in Series Opener

August 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Jeisson Rosario of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks by a score of 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

RHP Blane Abeyta (4.0 IP, 6 ER, 7 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR) was tagged with the loss, allowing all six runs in the fourth inning.

CF Jasson Dominguez (1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB) reached base three times in the game and brought home the Patriots' only run.

Dominguez has now collected an RBI in six straight games, the longest such streak in the Eastern League this season. During the streak, Dominguez is 12-for-27 (.444/.531/.778) with 7 RBI, 4 R, 2 HR, 3B, 2B and a 1.309 OPS.

With the performance, Dominguez tied his season-best on-base streak at 11 games. During the on-base streak, Dominguez is 14-for-47 (.298/.377/.340) with 9 RBI, 7 R, 6 BB and 4 SB.

DH Jeisson Rosario (1-for-3) hit safely in a fourth straight game for the Patriots, bringing his batting average to a season-best .212.

During Rosario's four-game hit streak, he is 6-for-11 with 4 RBI, 6 R, 3 2B and 3 BB.

