August 1, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP FIVE GAMES IN RICHMOND Despite two home runs, the Sea Dogs lost 7-5 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon. Richmond took the early lead in the bottom with five runs coming home to score. The inning was highlighted by an RBI single from Logan Wyatt along with an RBI single from Ismael Munguia. A three-run homer from Shane Matheny put Richmond on top, 5-0. Nick Yorke launched his tenth homer of the season in the top of the third inning. The two-run blast to left field put Portland on the board and within three. Philip Sikes hit a homer of his own in the top of the fourth inning. The leadoff solo shot to center field marked his sixth home run of the season. Alex Binelas tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run double (15) to score Nathan Hickey and Sikes. Richmond regained the 7-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth after a pair of RBI singles from Matheny and Brandon Martorano.

MAYER CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Marcelo Mayer is currently riding a 10 game on base streak, his longest streak at the Double-A level. During that time, he is batting .244 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI. He has also drawn three walks and owns a .311 OBP.

DEARDEN IS ON A ROLLOutfielder Tyler Dearden is batting .303 with two doubles and five RBI in his last 10 games. Last week in Richmond, he is 6-for-18 with four runs, seven walks and three strikeouts.

HICKEY HITS Catcher Nathan Hickey has six extra base hits in his last 10 games for Port- land. He has four doubles and two home runs for the Sea Dogs and has driven in eight runs. Hickey is batting .282 in his last 10 games.

CHECKING OUT THE BAYSOX This is the first meeting of the Sea Dogs and Baysox since August of 2019. They rank fifth in batting average (.241) in the Eastern League and 9th in ERA (4.38). They are in fourth place in the Southwest Division, 4.0 games behind the first place Richmond Flying Squirrels. Jackson Holliday, the top overall prospect in baseball, is their shortstop however he is currently on the Injured List.

WHERE DO WE STAND For just the second time in the second half, the Sea Dogs have fallen out of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots are currently in first place, 0.5 game ahead of Portland. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games out of first place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place and the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 5.0 games out of first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 1, 1999 - Nate Rolison joined John Roskos and Jaime Jones as the only Sea Dogs with two career grand slams when he belted one at Norwich's Dodd Stadium in a loss. Luke Wilcox joined the trio by hitting two grand slams in 2001.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey makes the start tonight in Bowie. He last pitched on July 19th against New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 shutout innings. Coffey allowed four hits while walking two and striking out 10. He had a very strong July and only allowed four earned runs across three starts (15.1 IP) with the Sea Dogs. He has not faced the Baysox.

