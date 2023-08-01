Hamel, Minnick, McLoughlin Combine to Blank Fisher Cats in Ponies' Series-Opening Win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-14, 47-48) shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-0 on Tuesday night in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has won a season-high-tying five-straight games.

Dom Hamel (5-5) started for the Ponies and allowed two hits over 6.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Matt Minnick twirled 1.2 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Trey McLoughlin earned his first save at the Double-A level with a scoreless ninth inning.

Binghamton got on the board early against New Hampshire (8-17, 43-50) starting pitcher Abdiel Mendoza, who was making his Double-A debut.

In the first inning with one out, Rowdey Jordan was hit by a pitch. JT Schwartz followed with a single and José Peroza followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0.

Up 1-0 in the third, Jordan doubled with one out. Schwartz followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Schwartz went 4-for-4 with four singles and a run batted in. It was the first four-hit game of his professional career.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series against the Fisher Cats on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: It marked the Rumble Ponies' sixth shutout of the season...The Ponies have won five-straight games for the third time this season and have won nine of their last 12 games...Jordan scored both runs for Binghamton... Schwartz has seven hits in his past two games...Luisangel Acuña made his Mets organizational debut batting leadoff and playing shortstop.

