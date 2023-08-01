Scott Sounds a Shrimp Alert in Walk-off Win

CURVE, Pa. - With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a scoreless game, Connor Scott drew a walk to give the Curve their fifth walk-off victory of the season, defeating the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 1-0, on Tuesday night at PNG Field.

Reliever Jose Cruz entered in the ninth for Richmond and recorded a quick first out before Jacob Gonzalez reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jimmy Glowenke. Will Matthiessen was then hit by a pitch before Cruz struckout Matt Fraizer for the second out. He proceeded to walk Jackson Glenn on four pitches before Scott drew a full count walk to win it for the Curve. It was the fifth walk-off win of the season for Altoona and the sixth shutout victory. Curve pitchers held Richmond to just one hit in the series-opening win.

A pair of dominant starts were on display in the contest. Curve starter Beau Sulser allowed a double to Shane Matheny in the first inning and followed it with a pitch clock violation walk before retiring 14 batters in a row to end his outing. Sulser went 5.0 innings with one strikeout in the no-decision.

For Richmond, starter Carson Seymour did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and spun 5.0 scoreless frames with a season-high nine strikeouts. After retiring the first 14 batters he faced, Glenn poked a two-out single in the fifth before a flyout ended the inning.

Justin Meis built off his strong month of July with two scoreless innings of relief in the win, allowing no hits and walking two batters with two strikeouts. Tahnaj Thomas earned the win with two perfect innings of relief, picking up one strikeout.

