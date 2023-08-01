Saenz Goes Seven Strong to Lift Senators
August 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators began their important series at Erie with a 3-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves Tuesday night in Erie. The Senators scored a run in the second and two in the third and thanks to Dustin Saenz those were all the runs the Senators would need. Erie scored a run in the seventh on a home run but that's all the runs they scored. The SeaWolves had two hits and reached on an error but on all three occasions hit into a double play. Saenz pitched seven innings for his first double-A win.
The Big Play
In the second inning and leading 1-0, Trey Lipscomb tripled in Robert Hasell III to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.
On Capitol Hill
Dustin Saenz pitched seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Saenz threw 76 pitches and faced just one batter over the minimum... Jack Sinclair pitched a scoreless eighth... Reid Schaller was outstanding in the ninth, retiring all three batters he faced including a strikeout.
With the Gavel
The Senators had nine hits two each for Trey Lipscomb (2B, 3B, RBI), Brady House (2B), Terone Harris III (2B & RBI), and Onix Vega (2-1B's)... Frankie Tostado had the only hit by the Senators.
Filibusters
Harrisburg won for the fourth straight game... The Senators went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position... The game was the fastest this year for the Senators at 1:51... The attendance was 2,113.
On the Docket
The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 12:20 p.m.
