Akron Downs Somerset 6-1 Behind Big Inning and Strong Pitching

Tanner Burns and Ross Carver combine to allow just one hit while striking out 10 to back a six run fourth as the Akron RubberDucks down the Somerset Patriots 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. Three straight singles by Juan Brito, Aaron Bracho and Korey Holland put the RubberDucks ahead 1-0. Bryce Ball cleared the bases with a three-run home run over the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to make it 4-0 Akron. After Micael Ramirez worked a walk, Petey Halpin lined a two-run home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to stretch Akron's lead to 6-0.

Mound Presence

Burns got the start for Akron and flew through the Somerset lineup allowing just one hit while striking out three over three innings. Erik Sabrowski followed with a perfect fourth and a strikeout. Carver tossed four innings allowing just one base runner (one out walk in the seventh) while striking out seven including the last four he faced. Trey Benton allowed a run and struck out one in the ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were held to just four hits across the rest of the way after the Halpin home run. Akron was 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left five on base.

Notebook

Brito extended his season-long hitting streak to 14 games and his season-long on-base streak to 18 games....Tena extended his season-long hitting streak to 10 games while stretching his season-long on-base streak to 18 games...Game Time: 2:31...Attendance: 3,543.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Somerset Patriots at Canal Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6:35 p.m. Akron lefty Doug Nikhazy (3-5, 3.96 ERA) will take on Somerset righty Chase Hampton (1-0, 4.54 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

