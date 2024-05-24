Big Sixth for 66ers Gives Them 6-2 Win

May 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A four-run outburst in the sixth was the difference on Thursday night, as Inland Empire won game three of the series 6-2 at San Manuel Stadium.

The Ports offense got stuck on two early runs and weren't able to score again against the 66ers. A Casey Yamauchi single was followed by a base hit for Myles Naylor in the first, and an error in center on Naylor's single allowed Yamauchi to get to third. TJ Schofield-Sam had an RBI ground out to score Yamauchi, and Inland Empire's starting pitcher Keythel Key had to exit due to injury.

Christian Young came in, and the 28-year-old righty that was signed out of the independent, MLB Partner League, American Association, saved the 66ers. He'd allow another unearned run in the second inning when Yamauchi drove in catcher Carlos Franco to make it 2-0, but would shut down the Ports after that. Stockton would only get two more hits the rest of the way, with one being an infield pop up that dropped off the bat of Schofield-Sam.

Starting pitcher Yunior Tur allowed a run in the third inning, but was solid overall, as he went five innings allowing five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Jackson Finley came in to pitch in the sixth, and his pattern of being much better as a starter than reliever continued for the Georgia Tech product.

He got to two strikes on four straight batters to start the inning, but they each ended up getting hits. Finley kept his curveball down, but it got too much of the middle of the plate. The fourth hit came with the bases loaded, and was a double into right center to give Inland Empire a 3-2 lead. A sac fly and an error at short led to two more runs coming in and put the 66ers up 5-2.

A wild pitch from TJ Czyz plated another run for a 6-2 I.E. advantage in the bottom of the seventh, while hard-throwing reliever Jose Fermin kept the Ports offense in check the rest of the way to collect the save. Stockton had eight hits but struck out 11 times on the night.

UP NEXT

Right hander Andre Sanchez (1-2, 6.59 ERA) will make the start for Inland Empire against the Ports Jose Dicochea (1-2, 2.77) for another 6:35 first pitch on Friday Night.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.