Lake Elsinore Storms Back, Lose Late Against Giants Presented by the Valley News

May 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Tonight's game had all the makings of a "better luck next time" affair. The San Jose Giants would take a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning with a combined 10 hits. They would nudge starter Sam Whiting off the mound in that fifth frame.

The Storm offense, as they did last night and in many of their home games this season, would answer back. Jose Sanabria would smack a single to center field and Leodalis De Vries, who got his first home knock of the summer earlier in the day, would get his second hit that was good for a double. This put runners on second and third with no outs. Two walks would sandwich a strikeout making it four base runners and just three bags to stand on so this would score the Storm's first run of the game.

Braedon Karpathios would then hit a single to drop the deficit to just one. In the bottom of the seventh inning, a Jacob Campbell walk would set up Romeo Sanabria to get an RBI on a double that would tie the game. A barrage of errors by the San Jose Giants would lead to the Storm scoring on a balk that would give them the first lead of the night.

Unfortunately, as they did in last night's game, the Storm gave up the lead in the top of the 9th but this time they weren't tied when it was all said and done but instead trailed by one. A walk from Romeo Sanabria would be all the offense they could muster in the bottom of the final frame. This would be the fifth game between the two teams decided by one run. The Storm hope to even the series tomorrow in the fourth game of the homestand.

