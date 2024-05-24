Nuts Roll to Big Win on Thursday

May 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes endured their worst defeat of the year on Thursday night at LoanMart Field, suffering a 14-0 loss to the Modesto Nuts.

Michael Arroyo slugged his fourth homer of the year and drove in a game-high five runs, while Modesto starter Brody Hopkins (1-1) tossed five shutout innings for his first win of the year.

Rancho starter Payton Martin (0-2) allowed two runs in the first, but eventually settled down to give the Quakes three innings of work.

Trailing 2-0, the Quakes brought reliever Gabe Emmett into the contest and he immediately struggled, as Modesto poured it on, sending Rancho to their season-worst fifth straight defeat.

Rancho finished with just three hits on the night as they were shut out for the first time this year.

The Quakes (22-18) will send Cam Day (1-1) to the mound on Friday, as he'll take on Tyler Gough of Modesto at 6:30pm. Friday is Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

