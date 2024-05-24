Longwell Steers Grizzlies To 2nd Straight Walk-Off Win, 3-2 Over Rawhide

May 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (24-17) walked-off on the Visalia Rawhide (16-25) for the second straight game, 3-2 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno enjoyed their third walk-off win of the 2024 season thanks to an infield single by Aidan Longwell in the bottom of the ninth. The last three home victories for the Grizzlies have come on walk-off triumphs (Sunday, May 12, 1-0 and Wednesday, May 22, 6-5, 10 innings). The Grizzlies improved to 24-3 at home and 45-12 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 23 of their last 28 contests against their Highway 99 rivals.

Scoring was at a premium, as Fresno notched the first run of the contest in the bottom of the sixth. GJ Hill yielded a bunt single and scampered to third on a throwing error by the Visalia pitcher. With the infield in, Longwell lined a single up the middle, adding Hill. In the bottom of the eighth, the Grizzlies clawed across their second run when EJ Andrews Jr. worked a bases-loaded walk. For the second consecutive game, the Rawhide did not go down without a fight in the top of the ninth. A couple of singles and a walk put ducks on the pond for Visalia. With two outs, Cristofer Torin grounded a chopper to third and the ball was thrown away. The error allowed the Rawhide to tie the game at two. Despite a pair of runners in scoring position, Visalia could not capitalize and left them stranded.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ben McCabe and the Grizzlies started the frame with a hit-by-pitch. McCabe was lifted for pinch-runner Caleb Hobson, who waltzed to second after a 3-2 walk to Luis Mendez. Then, Hill dropped a beautiful bunt with two strikes down the third base line, advancing both runners. This brought Longwell to the dish, who bounced an infield single up the middle. Torin made a diving effort, which was all for naught as Hobson raced home to score the walk-off run.

Grizzlies' southpaw Austin Emener took a no-decision despite a dominant performance. Emener dazzled for a career-high seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out eight. It was just the third time, but second straight game where a Fresno starter reached that seven-inning threshold. Emener's eight punchouts were also a professional-best. Sam Weatherly (2-1) earned the win after two innings of work. Weatherly had a clean eighth before permitting two unearned runs in the ninth. Rawhide' righty Jacob Steinmetz tossed six innings of one-run ball. Steinmetz gave up eight hits and fanned seven batters. Reliever Edgar Isea (2-2) was tagged with the defeat after letting in the winning run. Fresno continues their six-game series against Visalia tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Austin Emener (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-5, 2 RBI; walk-off 1B)

- CF GJ Hill (2-3, 2 R, HBP; big sac bunt in 9th)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RHP Jacob Steinmetz (6.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- LF Junior Franco (2-4)

- 2B Cole Roberts (1-4, R)

On Deck:

Friday, May 24, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Visalia Rawhide at Fresno Grizzlies

Visalia RHP Denny Larrondo (0-1, 4.33) vs. Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (2-3, 3.43)

On That Fres-Note :

The Grizzlies are 5-5 in one-run games (all May, 4-2 at home) and have won four straight one-run affairs dating back to May 12.

