Storm Get Shut Out in Friday Night Lights to Giants
May 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Lake Elsinore Storm News Release
The Lake Elsinore Storm were shutout at home tonight by the San Jose Giants. They mustered only five total hits and struck out 15 times. San Jose would also have a relatively quiet day on offense. They combined for eight hits and struck out 13 times, however, they were able to bring four runs across the board in four separate innings.
It was an encouraging evening for one Storm player. Will Varmette would relieve starter Eric Yost. He would go 2.1 innings, allow no earned runs or hits, and strike out five players. The Storm would have just one fewer extra base hit than the Giants but San Jose had one home run.
The two teams combined to go 0-16 with runners on base.
This game was better off forgotten than remembered. Luckily in baseball, tomorrow almost always offers you another opportunity.
The Storm will play the Giants again tomorrow at 5:15 PM where they will need to win the next two days to avoid their first home series loss of the season.
The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up to date on important issues since 2001.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Storm Get Shut Out in Friday Night Lights to Giants - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Quakes Come up Short on Friday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Longwell Steers Grizzlies To 2nd Straight Walk-Off Win, 3-2 Over Rawhide - Fresno Grizzlies
- Lake Elsinore Storms Back, Lose Late Against Giants Presented by the Valley News - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Nuts Roll to Big Win on Thursday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Big Sixth for 66ers Gives Them 6-2 Win - Stockton Ports
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Elsinore Storm Stories
- Storm Get Shut Out in Friday Night Lights to Giants
- Lake Elsinore Storms Back, Lose Late Against Giants Presented by the Valley News
- Lake Elsinore Storm Walk off Giants in Extra Innings
- Storm Lose Power, Lose to Giants in First Game of Homestand Presented by the Valley News
- Mother's Day Motivation Inspires Storm To Win Series Against 66ers