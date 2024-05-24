Storm Get Shut Out in Friday Night Lights to Giants

The Lake Elsinore Storm were shutout at home tonight by the San Jose Giants. They mustered only five total hits and struck out 15 times. San Jose would also have a relatively quiet day on offense. They combined for eight hits and struck out 13 times, however, they were able to bring four runs across the board in four separate innings.

It was an encouraging evening for one Storm player. Will Varmette would relieve starter Eric Yost. He would go 2.1 innings, allow no earned runs or hits, and strike out five players. The Storm would have just one fewer extra base hit than the Giants but San Jose had one home run.

The two teams combined to go 0-16 with runners on base.

This game was better off forgotten than remembered. Luckily in baseball, tomorrow almost always offers you another opportunity.

The Storm will play the Giants again tomorrow at 5:15 PM where they will need to win the next two days to avoid their first home series loss of the season.

