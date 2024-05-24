Quakes Come up Short on Friday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes suffered their sixth straight defeat on Friday night, as they were unable to rally against the Modesto bullpen, dropping an 11-9 decision to the Nuts at LoanMart Field.

Carson Jones blasted a three-run homer just moments after the Quakes had made it a one-run game, rallying from an 8-2 deficit. Jones' fourth homer of the year was the deciding factor though, as his seventh-inning round-tripper made it 11-7.

The Quakes got one back in the eighth and one more in the ninth, but with the tying run at the plate, Jeral Perez went down looking to end the game, giving C.J. Widger his second save of the year.

Juan Alonso had two doubles and four RBIs, including a three-run double in the sixth to help Rancho cut into the deficit.

Modesto starter Tyler Gough (3-2) was strong, striking out nine over five innings, while allowing just two runs in the win.

Rancho starter Cam Day (1-2) got roughed up for six runs (five earned) over just 3.1 innings in the loss.

The Quakes (22-19) will send Patrick Copen (3-2) to the mound on Saturday, as he'll take on Will Schomberg (4-1) at 6:30pm. Fans will enjoy post-game Fireworks on Saturday, thanks to Tam's Burgers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

