Big Nights for Lee Sang, Quirion as Claws Win 6-3 on Friday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Marcus Lee Sang had two triples and drove in three runs while Anthony Quirion homered in the BlueClaws 6-3 win over Brooklyn on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (17-17/53-46) have split the first four games with the Cyclones (22-12/49-50) this week.

Brooklyn opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the fifth on a solo homer by Drake Osborn and RBI single from Jett Williams.

The BlueClaws exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to come back and take the lead. Anthony Quirion tied the game with a two-run home run, his fourth of the year. After two more batters reached, Marcus Lee Sang hit a two-run triple up the gap in left-centerfield. He woudl score on a throwing error on the play to give the BlueClaws a 5-2 lead.

Stanley Consuegra homered in the sixth to cut the lead to 5-3.

BlueClaws starter Matt Osterberg came out after 5.2 innings, allowing three runs. He earned his eighth win of the year, tying him for the second most in the league.

The BlueClaws bullpen took over from there. Carlos Betancourt got the last out of the sixth. Jason Ruffcorn threw a 1-2-3 seventh. Andrew Walling threw a 1-2-3 eighth. Konnor Ash then closed out his second game of the homestand with a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

Nick Ward had two hits for the BlueClaws, joining Quirion and Lee Sang with multi-hit games.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Rafael Marcano starts for Jersey Shore.

