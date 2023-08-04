Drive to Host 3rd Annual Aerospace Night

The Greenville Drive and SC Aerospace team are thrilled to announce the third annual Aerospace Night at Fluor Field on Thursday, August 10th. This special event will shine a spotlight on the Aerospace industry, celebrating its achievements and recognizing the leaders, companies, and organizations driving its success in our community and beyond.

Bring your family to the ballpark and immerse yourselves in the world of the Aerospace industry. Wander through the concourse, where you'll find various aerospace setups, including those from Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Clemson, each showcasing their specific work in Greenville.

Don't miss the chance to witness the ceremonial first pitch thrown by none other than Charlie Duke, the youngest astronaut to set foot on the moon. Throughout the day, we look forward to exploring and learning on the concourse and, of course, enjoying the festivities of Dollar Drink Night!

