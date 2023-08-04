HVR Game Notes - August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (56-43, 17-16) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (41-56, 12-21)

RHP Drew Thorpe (10-2, 2.70) vs. RHP Bryan Caceres (0-4, 11.19 ERA)

| Game 100 | Road Game 52 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Aug. 4, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

HELLO MR. CELERY:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. It's the second visit to Frawley Stadium this season for Hudson Valley who took four out of six games from them back in May. The 'Gades will make one more trip to Delaware this season at the end of August.

SIMPLY SOUTHERN:In 18 games in SAL South ballparks this year, the Renegades are averaging 8.00 runs/game. In their other 81 games, they are averaging just 4.42 R/G. Incredibly, Hudson Valley has hit 43 of their 108 home runs this season (39.8%) during their trips south, representing 17.0% of games played.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on Sunday, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. The Renegades infielder is also riding a 10-game hitting streak entering Friday, after collecting a double on Thursday night.

LAST TIME OUT: Brock Selvidge tossed 7.1 innings, as the Hudson Valley Renegades downed the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-2 on Thursday night. Selvidge allowed just two runs and struck out five while picking up his second victory of the season. Grant Richardson, Agustin Ramírez, and Christopher Familia each homered in the win. Clay Aguilar finished off the game, hurling the final 1.2 innings.

STARTERS FEAST:In the first three games of this series versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the 'Gades starting rotation has allowed just two earned runs in 17.1 innings tossed. That mark is good for a 1.04 ERA which ranks third in High-A behind the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA--A+) and West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) who have yet to allow a run.

MORE AWARDS: C Agustin Ramírez was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month in July by Major League Baseball on Thursday. This marks the second straight month that the Renegades have had a player win a monthly award, with Drew Thorpe earning SAL Pitcher of the Month honors in June. In July, Ramírez hit .415/.467/.756 and led the league in batting average, hits (34), doubles (10), total bases (62), slugging percentage, and OPS (1.223). The backstop tallied 11 multi-hit games in 20 games.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last nine games, Christopher Familia is hitting .364/.462/.848 with one double, five home runs, 10 RBIs, five walks, and eight runs. He's collected a hit in 10 of his last 13 games played.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the second-best ERA with 2.99 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a High-A best 556 batters in 451.0 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fifth with a 3.40 ERA.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, Luis Velasquez was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 24-30. The right-hander had a dominant week out of the bullpen, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames across two games versus the Hickory Crawdads. He earned the win in both of the Renegades' shutout victories and he punched out an impressive 47.1% of batters faced last week. Velasquez earned the Renegades sixth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela, Drew Thorpe, and Tyrone Yulie. Outfielder Aaron Palensky has won the lone offensive weekly honor this season.

WIDE MARGINS:In the last series against the Hickory Crawdads, the Renegades outscored the Crawdads 51-21 (+30). Hudson Valley shut out the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate twice in the series, including a 6-0 victory on Sunday.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 39-for-103 (.379) with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, eight walks, and 20 runs in 25 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting 12 multi-contests in his brief time in High-A.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active on-base streak at 21 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. He surpassed Rafael Flores who held the longest on-base streak by a Renegade hitter prior at 18 games. It's currently the longest streak in the South Atlantic League, and the fifth-longest in High-A.

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades hit 19 in six games versus the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 34 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and second-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Syracuse Mets (NYM--AAA) lead the way with 36 blasts.

LIGHTS OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades blanked the Wilmington Blue Rocks 3-0 on Wednesday night for their 11th shutout of the season. The 11 shutouts are tied for the second-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) lead the way with 13. The 'Gades pitching staff has blanked a team four times over the last 11 games, which is tied for the most with the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA--A+) during this span.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

