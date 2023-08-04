Angel Bastardo Named SAL Pitcher of the Month

The Greenville Drive's Angel Bastardo took home the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors for July, marking the the third time in team history that a Drive pitcher has taken home the award. Coincidentally, both Brian Van Belle (2021) and Denyi Reyes (2018) earned their Pitcher of the Month honors in July as well.

Bastardo earned his July honors on the strength of back-to-back complete game shutouts he tossed in his starts on July 15 in Hickory and on July 23 at Fluor Field against Asheville. In Hickory, he earn the complete game shutout via a rain-shortened six-inning game which saw him hold the Crawdads to just one hit while he struck out seven. In the following start against Asheville at Fluor Field, he'd toss all seven innings while tying the Drive record for most strikeouts in a game with 14, as the Drive defeated the Tourists, 6-0.

Beyond his two stellar starts, he amassed a 2.89 ERA, two wins in five starts, struck out 42 batters in 28 innings pitched, and held opponents to a .192 average. His 42 strikeouts in the month of July led all of Minor League Baseball.

Bastardo's latest award marks the second time his efforts have caught the eye of the SAL as he earned Pitcher of the Week honors back in May for his performance against Bowling Green on May 17 as he tossed six innings, allowed just one hit and struck out seven in a 3-2 loss.

