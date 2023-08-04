Drive Split Friday's Twin Bill with Braves

The Greenville Drive (16-18, 52-48) crossed the 100-game mark of the season Friday evening, taking game 99 thanks to a Kier Meredith homer in the fourth, but lost game 100 as the Braves thumped the Drive for six runs in the top of the seventh in game two to complete a come-from-behind victory. Through 100 games the Drive sit four games above .500 on the season. Only the Hudson Valley Renegades, the North Divison First-Half Champs, have fared better through 100 games thus far as they've recorded 57 wins.

Game One: Meredith's homer boosts Drive to 5-3 victory

Kier Meredith played the unlikely hero in game one Friday evening, ripping a home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the fourth putting the Drive up two runs, a lead they'd hold onto to beat the Braves, 5-3.

The Braves struck first on Friday evening in the top of the second as first baseman Bryson Horne slapped a 3-2 pitch up the middle to make it 1-0 early. They'd double the lead in the third inning with a David McCabe RBI-double, though the 2-0 lead would last for only two more outs.

Roman Anthony notched a one-out RBI-ground rule double over the right field wall bringing in Lopez to cut the lead to 2-1. The Drive, finally on the board, found their momentum following Anthony's knock. They'd relinquish one more run on a Geraldo Quintero RBI-single but answer with a Bryan Gonzalez solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fourth, pushing the deficit back to one run as they drew the game to 3-2.

Feeding off Gonzalez's homer, Tyler Miller doubled and moved to third on an Eddinson Paulino ground out. Eduardo Lopez would do honors six pitches later with a single to right field to score Miller and tie the game. After an Alex Erro strikeout, Kier Meredith would put the Drive ahead for good.

Meredith took an inside pitch deep over the right field wall for his first home run of the year; a two-run shot that brought in Lopez to make it 5-3 and give the Drive the lead for good.

Drive starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion gave way to reliever Felix Cepeda after the fifth, finish the night allowing three runs on eight hits, walking two and ringing up seven. Cepeda would work the final two innings for the Drive, keeping his ERA at 0.00 with a perfect two innings in which he struck out one batter. He'd pick up his first save of the season, giving the Drive the 5-3 victory.

Game Two: Braves stun Drive with six-run seventh to take 9-5 victory

Despite a five-run third inning, the Drive were outdone by the Braves who unloaded for six runs in the top of the seventh, creating an insurmountable four-run lead and stealing the momentum from the Drive for a 9-5 win and split of Friday's twin bill.

For the second straight game the Braves opened the scoring, this time putting together three singles in the inning to make it 1-0. They'd open the lead up to 3-0 in the third on four straight singles including a two-RBI single from Keshawn Ogans.

But the Drive found their stride in the bottom of the third, ripping off five runs to take the lead. Brainer Bonaci ripped a single to score Roman Anthony and Allan Castro to close the deficit to a lone run. Bryan Gonzalez followed up with a single and Tyler Miller would do the rest on the ensuing at-bat ripping a single that scored Bonaci and moved Gonzalez to third. An error on the throw to third would allow Gonzalez to score and allow Miller to reach third, putting the Drive up 4-3. Ronald Rosario capped the scoring two pitches later as he sent a high fly ball to the warning track in right field, allowing Miller to score from third, making it 5-3.

Drive starter Dalton Rogers finished the night after the fourth, allowing three runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five across the 20 batter he faced. Aaron Perry came on in relief of Rogers in the fifth and six, facing seven batters and allowing just 1 one while ringing up two.

Perry's efforts set the table for Joey Stock to add another save to record but, the night would go awry quickly. A double, single and a walk loaded the bases for the Braves before a fielding error by Stock allowed a run to score to cut the lead to 5-4. Keshawn Ogans singled on the seventh pitch of his at bat, scoring two to give the Braves the lead at 6-5. A double during the ensuing at bat made it 8-5 before a Justin Janas single rounded out the scoring at 9-5. Stock would exit from there without recording an out.

Graham Hoffman finished off the top of the seventh but the Drive couldn't find the momentum needed in the bottom of the seventh, going down 1-2-3 to give the Braves the 9-5 win

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th for game five of the six-game series with the Rome Braves. The series is currently split at two games apiece.

