Home Runs Galore in Renegades' 6-3 Victory Over Blue Rocks

The Wilmington Blue Rocks and Hudson Valley Renegades found themselves locked in a close matchup Friday night.

Both Blue Rocks starter Bryan Caceres and Renegades starter Drew Thorpe looked sharp early on, holding both teams scoreless through the first two frames.

Hudson Valley would strike in the top of the third on a two-run triple by Benjamin Cowles, providing them an early lead.

Wilmington would answer in the bottom half, however. An RBI double by Caleb Farmer scratched a run onto the scoreboard as he would later score on an RBI single by Will Frizzell to lock things up at two.

The Renegades would have a chance to take the lead in the top of the fourth with a runner on third with one out. Antonio Gomez would ground one sharply to second baseman Sammy Infante who threw hastily to home plate and caught the go-ahead runner.

It would not take long for Hudson Valley to score the go-ahead run. In the fifth, Christopher Familia would launch his seventh home run of the season over the right field fence, Renegades lead 3-2.

Once again, the Blue Rocks would answer with a round-tripper of their own. Making his Blue Rocks debut on Friday, Infante would launch his first hit with the club off the scoreboard in left field.

Jaren Zinn would dominate out of the bullpen, holding the Renegades at bay for two innings while striking out three.

In the top of the eighth, a two-run blast from Agustin Ramirez pushed the Renegades back in front 5-3. A wild pitch later in the inning would add an insurance run for Hudson Valley.

6-3 would be the final score in favor of the Renegades as they secured a series tie by taking three of the first four games of the series.

