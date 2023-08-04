Winston-Salem Swept in Doubleheader

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash and Bowling Green Hot Rods played two, seven inning games on Friday and the visitors took game one, 6-0, and game two, 10-5, at Truist Stadium.

In game one, Bowling Green (51-44) started the scoring early. In the top of the first, Carson Williams hit his 17th homer of the year to right giving the Hot Rods the 1-0 lead.

After allowing the solo home run, Winston-Salem (46-50) starter Connor McCullough settled in, retiring the next seven batters he faced. In the fourth, a run scored on a wild pitch making it 2-0, but in the fifth, the Hot Rods tacked on three runs on five consecutive singles, taking a 5-0 lead.

The Dash could not figure out Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples, who went six innings. In the seventh, Dru Baker hit a solo home run to left taking a 6-0 lead. Winston-Salem could not answer in the seventh and dropped game one, 6-0.

In game two, the Dash came out firing. In the bottom of the first, Shawn Goosenberg singled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a double from Loidel Chapelli putting two runners in scoring position. Tim Elko gave the Dash the lead shooting a single through the right-side plating Goosenberg. Colby Smelley made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly and Winston-Salem the Dash led heading to the second.

Bowling Green got a run back in the second, but in the third, DJ Gladney got the run right back. The Chicago native, who walked off the Hot Rods on Wednesday, launched his second long ball of the series to right-center making it 3-1.

The Hot Rods battled back in the fourth. Baker hit his third homer of the day cutting the lead to one, 3-2, and the visitors tacked on two more runs taking a 4-3 lead. Bowling Green extended its lead in the fifth, plating four, making it 8-3.

The Dash stopped the bleeding in the sixth, and the bats started to fight back. After two walks, Smelley laced a double to the warning track in left-center scoring two, and getting Winston-Salem within striking distance, trailing 8-5 heading to the seventh.

Brock Jones bought the Hot Rods insurance in the top half, scoring two on a triple and making it a five-run game again, 10-5. Winston-Salem got two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't come back and fell in game two, 10-5.

Winston-Salem and Bowling Green meet for game five on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

