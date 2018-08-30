Big First Dooms Travs

August 30, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springfield, MO - A five run first inning was too much to overcome for the Arkansas Travelers as they dropped a 6-3 decision to the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night. Genesis Cabrera took the five-run opening inning and ran with it as the Springfield lefty did not allow a base runner until a one out double in the fourth inning and did not give up a run until there were two out in the sixth. He was rewarded with his first win as a Cardinal. Kyle Lewis stayed hot for Arkansas connecting for his third multi-hit effort in the last four games. Joey Curletta drove in a pair to raise his league leading RBI total to 92.

Moments That Mattered

* The big blow in the opening inning was a three-run home run by Chris Chinea on a fly ball to left field that barely carried over the wall only 10 feet in fair territory. That raised the Springfield lead up to five.

* Arkansas made a push late after cutting a six-run lead in half with two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. They would bring the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth but Cardinal right-hander Seth Elledge struck out Joseph Odom after a 10 pitch at-bat and then got a groundout to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Chris Mariscal: 2-4, run, 2B

* DH Kyle Lewis: 2-3, run, BB, 2B

* Bryan Bonnell: 2.1 IP, 2 K

Up Next

The finale in Springfield is tomorrow night as the Travs go for the series win. Right-hander Williams Perez (6-1, 2.22) will be on the hill against righty Anthony Shew (6-8, 4.46). First pitch is set for 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

