Early Hooks Hits Best Riders
August 30, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Luis Mendez blasted a home run but the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, couldn't overcome an early Hooks lead and fell 3-1 Thursday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
BIG MOMENTS
* The Hooks commanded a 2-0 lead in the first after a trio of base hits.
* Luis Mendez scored the sole Frisco run, a home run in the third inning.
* Wei-Chieh Huang threw two hitless innings of relief, allowing one walk and striking out three.
* Delino DeShields went 0-for-2 with two walks in his third rehab game with the RoughRiders.
KEY ROUGHRIDERS PERFORMERS
* Luis Mendez: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R
* Wei-Chieh Huang: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
* Delino DeShields: 0-for-2, 2 BB (rehab)
NEWS AND NOTES
* The loss makes Friday's contest against Corpus Christi a must-win for Frisco to stay in playoff contention.
* Friday is the last home game at Dr Pepper Ballpark of the regular season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Friday, 7:05 p.m.
Probables: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 4.95) vs. RHP Corbin Martin (7-2, 2.78)
Video: MiLB.tv
Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 30, 2018
- Big First Dooms Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Early Hooks Hits Best Riders - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Magic Number Remains at Two After Loss to Naturals - Tulsa Drillers
- Hooks Notch Win No. 80 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- I Heard It Through the Jace Vines: Naturals Playoff Hopes Stay Alive Another Day - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Reed Garrett Named to Texas League Postseason All-Star Team - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hooks Land Trio on TL All-Star Team - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Tatis Jr. Highlights Four Missions Selected to Texas League Post-Season All-Star Squad - San Antonio Missions
- Joey Curletta, Matt Festa Named TL Postseason Stars - Arkansas Travelers
- Offense Stalls, Riders Tighten Race - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Kruczynski Good Again But Cardinals Fall 7-5 to Travelers - Springfield Cardinals
- Ramirez Walks It off for RockHounds - Midland RockHounds
- Drillers Edge Closer to Playoff Berth with DH Split - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Split Double-Header, Elimination No. Down to One - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.