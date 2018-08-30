Early Hooks Hits Best Riders

FRISCO, Texas - Luis Mendez blasted a home run but the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, couldn't overcome an early Hooks lead and fell 3-1 Thursday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

BIG MOMENTS

* The Hooks commanded a 2-0 lead in the first after a trio of base hits.

* Luis Mendez scored the sole Frisco run, a home run in the third inning.

* Wei-Chieh Huang threw two hitless innings of relief, allowing one walk and striking out three.

* Delino DeShields went 0-for-2 with two walks in his third rehab game with the RoughRiders.

KEY ROUGHRIDERS PERFORMERS

* Luis Mendez: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R

* Wei-Chieh Huang: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

* Delino DeShields: 0-for-2, 2 BB (rehab)

NEWS AND NOTES

* The loss makes Friday's contest against Corpus Christi a must-win for Frisco to stay in playoff contention.

* Friday is the last home game at Dr Pepper Ballpark of the regular season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Friday, 7:05 p.m.

Probables: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 4.95) vs. RHP Corbin Martin (7-2, 2.78)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

