Reed Garrett Named to Texas League Postseason All-Star Team

August 30, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Texas League announced Thursday that former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Reed Garrett was named to the Texas League Postseason All-Star team.

Garrett went 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA in 35 outings with the Riders, logging 16 saves in 20 chances. He was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock August 1 and has posted a 0.93 ERA in his first nine appearances since rejoining the Express.

The righty was also one of six Riders selected to the Texas League Midseason All-Star team in June and pitched in the league's midsummer showcase in Midland.

The Riders play their final two home games of the season Thursday and Friday at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Thursday's game marks the final Thirsty Thursday and Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard of the season, while the Riders host Fan Appreciation Night on Friday. Tickets are both games are still available by visiting RidersBaseball.com, calling (972) 731-9200 or stopping by the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.