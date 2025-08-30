BIENVENUE, JULIE DUFOUR in Her Thorns Debut, Julie Dufour Puts It in the Net for Her New Team!

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video













