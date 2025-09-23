Better Call Paul| USL Championship Player of the Week - Paul Marie - Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week for Week 29 of the 2025 regular season, with Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder Paul Marie named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording two goals and one assist across two contests for the side.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.