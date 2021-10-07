Ben Gross Named an All-Star

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Minor League Baseball™ and the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that pitcher Ben Gross was named to the High-A Central All-Star team.

On the season Gross recorded a 3.62 ERA, and 106 strikeouts in 17 games and held a 5-2 record. Gross was promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge on August 30th.

The Kernels released their 2022 game schedule on September 13th. The Kernels will play a 66-home schedule opening with Beloit on April 8, 2022. Game times, promotions and theme nights will be released at a later date.

