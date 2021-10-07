MiLB Announces High-A Awards and League All-Star Teams

New York, NY - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High-A classification.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

HIGH-A CENTRAL

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A+ Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base Vinnie Pasquantino Quad Cities Kansas City .291/.384/.950, 13 HR, 42 RBI

Second Base Michael Massey Quad Cities Kansas City .289/.351/.882, 21 HR, 87 RBI

Shortstop Jose Tena Lake County Cleveland .281/.331/.798, 16 HR, 58 RBI

Third Base Jordan Diaz Lansing Oakland .288/.337/.820, 13 HR, 56 RBI

Catcher Logan Porter Quad Cities Kansas City .241/.368/.819, 14 HR, 45 RBI

Outfield Andy Pages Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .265/.394/.933, 31 HR, 88 RBI

Outfield Griffin Conine Beloit Miami .247/.382/.969, 23 HR, 59 RBI

Outfield Ryan Ward Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .278/.352/.876, 27 HR, 84 RBI

Designated Hitter Troy Johnston Beloit Miami .289/.393/.866, 14 HR, 72 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Ben Gross Cedar Rapids Minnesota 17 G, 5-2, 3.62 ERA, 106 SO

Left-Handed Starter Anthony Veneziano Quad Cities Kansas City 22 G, 6-4, 3.75 ERA, 127 SO

Reliever Charles Hall Lansing Oakland 43 G, 6-3, 2.11 ERA, 12 SV

Manager of the Year Chris Widger Quad Cities Kansas City 77-41, League champions

Most Valuable Player Andy Pages Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .265/.394/.933, 31 HR, 88 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Anthony Veneziano Quad Cities Kansas City 22 G, 6-4, 3.75 ERA, 127 SO

Top MLB Prospect Andy Pages Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .265/.394/.933, 31 HR, 88 RBI

HIGH-A EAST

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A+ Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base Blaine Crim Hickory Texas .300/.372/.931, 20 HR, 61 RBI

Second Base Nick Gonzales Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.385/.950, 18 HR, 54 RBI

Shortstop Ronny Mauricio Brooklyn New York (NL) .242/.290/.740, 19 HR, 63 RBI

Third Base Jared Triolo Greensboro Pittsburgh .304/.369/.849, 15 HR, 78 RBI

Catcher Francisco Álvarez Brooklyn New York (NL) .247/.351/.889, 22 HR, 58 RBI

Outfield Matt Fraizer Greensboro Pittsburgh .314/.401/.979, 20 HR, 50 RBI

Outfield Jordan Qsar Bowling Green Tampa Bay .257/.366/.903, 23 HR, 69 RBI

Outfield Tyler Dearden Greenville Boston .261/.368/.891, 24 HR, 80 RBI

Designated Hitter Jhailyn Ortiz Jersey Shore Philadelphia .262/.358/.878, 19 HR, 48 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Quinn Priester Greensboro Pittsburgh 20 G, 7-4, 3.04 ERA, 98 SO

Left-Handed Starter Jacob Lopez Bowling Green Tampa Bay 14 G, 3-1, 2.30 ERA, 88 SO

Reliever Blake Brown Jersey Shore Philadelphia 33 G, 2-1, 3.15 ERA, 8 SV

Manager of the Year Jeff Smith Bowling Green Tampa Bay 82-36, League champions

Most Valuable Player Matt Fraizer Greensboro Pittsburgh .314/.401/.979, 20 HR, 50 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Quinn Priester Greensboro Pittsburgh 20 G, 7-4, 3.04 ERA, 98 SO

Top MLB Prospect Ronny Mauricio Brooklyn New York (NL) .242/.290/.740, 19 HR, 63 RBI

HIGH-A WEST

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A+ Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base Michael Toglia Spokane Colorado .234/.333/.798, 17 HR, 66 RBI

Second Base Tanner Morris Vancouver Toronto .285/.381/.782, 7 HR, 57 RBI

Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald Eugene San Francisco .262/.342/.837, 19 HR, 65 RBI

Third Base Austin Shenton Everett Seattle .295/.418/.994, 11 HR, 53 RBI

Catcher Nick Dalesandro Hillsboro Arizona .261/.362/.690, 1 HR, 28 RBI

Outfield Isaac Collins Spokane Colorado .312/.399/.895, 9 HR, 48 RBI

Outfield Ismael Munguia Eugene San Francisco .336/.366/.868, 9 HR, 53 RBI

Outfield Cade Marlowe Everett Seattle .259/.345/.911, 20 HR, 77 RBI

Designated Hitter Spencer Horwitz Vancouver Toronto .290/.401/.846, 10 HR, 62 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Mitchell Kilkenny Spokane Colorado 15 G, 9-1, 3.95 ERA, 71 SO

Left-Handed Starter Nick Bush Spokane Colorado 10 G, 4-2, 2.58 ERA, 60 SO

Reliever Chris Wright Eugene San Francisco 31 G, 4-0, 0.97 ERA, 17 SV

Manager of the Year Dennis Pelfrey Eugene San Francisco 69-50, League champions

Most Valuable Player Cade Marlowe Everett Seattle .259/.345/.911, 20 HR, 77 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Mitchell Kilkenny Spokane Colorado 15 G, 9-1, 3.95 ERA, 71 SO

Top MLB Prospect Spencer Horwitz Vancouver Toronto .290/.401/.846, 10 HR, 62 RBI

