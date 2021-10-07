Milwaukee Brewers Name Joey Wiemer and Ethan Small as 2021 Robin Yount Performance Award Winners

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Joey Wiemer continues to rake into October. Wiemer, a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers outfielder in 2021 and Ethan Small, a pitcher for the Rattlers in 2019, have been named as the Milwaukee Brewers Robin Yount Performance Award winners for the 2021 season.

Wiemer, who garnered the Minor League Player of the Year part of the award, joined the Timber Rattlers on August 9 after he had hit thirteen home runs over 75 games with the Carolina Mudcats in the Low-A East. Wiemer played 34 games with Wisconsin and had fourteen homers and drove in 33 runs in 34 games. The fourth-round pick of the Brewers in the 2020 draft hit 27 homers between Wisconsin and Carolina to lead all Milwaukee minor league players in that category. He also stole 30 bases, scored 117 runs, collected 117 hits, and compiled an OPS of .958 over the entire season.

Small, Milwaukee's #1 pick in 2019, won the Minor League Pitcher of the Year part of the award. Small started five games with the Timber Rattlers in 2019 and was a participant in the Brewers Alternate Training Site at Neuroscience Group Field in 2020. He started the season with the Biloxi Shuckers in the Double-A South and was 2-2 with a 1.96 ERA in eight starts. Small would make nine starts for the Nashville Sounds in the Triple-A East where he was 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA. He had 91 strikeouts and allowed just seventeen earned runs over 76-1/3 innings in his seventeen games between Biloxi and Nashville.

