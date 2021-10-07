Lugnuts' Díaz and Hall Named High-A Central All-Stars

October 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







NEW YORK, NY - As determined in a vote of High-A Central broadcasters, executives and media members, Lansing Lugnuts third baseman Jordan Díaz and relief ace Charles Hall were named to the High-A Central Postseason All-Star Team, announced by Minor League Baseball on Thursday.

The youngest player on the team roster at age 20 at the start of the season, Jordan Díaz played in 90 games and led the Lugnuts in batting average (.288, fourth best in the league), base hits (96), total bases (161), doubles (24), home runs (13), runs batted in (56), slugging percentage (.483, fourth highest in the league) and sacrifice flies (5). The native of Montería, Colombia, distinguished himself with a home run in his first swing of the year on May 4, followed up with four home runs in a five-day stretch at Fort Wayne, and single-handedly powered the Lugnuts to victory with a two-homer performance against Lake County blue-chip prospect Daniel Espino on August 6.

Díaz, who briefly left the Lugnuts mid-season to play for Team Colombia in Olympic qualifying, finished the season ranked Oakland's No. 11 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline and its No. 2 third-base prospect.

Charles Hall, age 27, lived up to his moniker of "Captain Hook" with a feared overhand curve ball that helped him strike out 79 batters in 64 innings while allowing only 42 hits, leading to an impressive opposition batting average of just .191. In 43 games, third most in the league, the Tusculum University product posted a 2.11 ERA. Despite not recording his first save till mid-June, he recorded 12 saves, second highest in the High-A Central.. Hall finished the season strong, allowing only two runs after July 25, a span of 17 appearances and 20 2/3 innings.

For more information about the Lansing Lugnuts, visit lansinglugnuts.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.