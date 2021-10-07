Tena Named to High-A Central League All-Star Team

(Eastlake, OH) - Captains shortstop José Tena has been named to the High-A Central League All-Star Team, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced today. Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

Tena, 20, finished the 2021 campaign with the High-A Central League's sixth-highest batting average (.281) and eighth-best slugging percentage (.467). Cleveland's #12 rated prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, was second in hits (116), third in doubles (25), fourth in total bases (193) and fifth in extra-base hits (43).

Tena played the entire regular season with Lake County. In addition to his league-leading numbers, Tena led the Captains in runs (58) and RBI (58). He also finished tied with George Valera for the team lead in home runs (16) and was second to Joe Naranjo in games played (107). Defensively, Tena played all over the Captains' infield. In addition to 81 games at shortstop, Tena played 13 at third base and 11 at second base.

