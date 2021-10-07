Parkview Field Ranked No. 1 Ballpark Experience

October 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, has earned a new No. 1 ranking. Stadium Journey just ranked Parkview Field as the top game-day experience among Minor League Baseball's 30 High-A ballparks.

The TinCaps were promoted to the High-A classification of MiLB in 2021 after previously competing at the Low-A level. Fort Wayne is an affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Stadium Journey has reviewed more than 2,400 venues throughout 31 countries. Ballparks are rated according to the publication's "FANFARE" system, which takes into account all aspects of the game-day experience, including food, atmosphere, neighborhood, fans, access, and value.

Parkview Field attained a 4.71 score out of 5. That bested the 4.43 second-place mark of Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina, where the Boston Red Sox-affiliated Greenville Drive play, as well as the third-place 4.29 grade for the New York Mets-affiliated Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park.

"This is awesome news not only for the TinCaps, but for our entire community," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We appreciate the diligence of Stadium Journey in what they do for our industry."

In previous years, Parkview Field has even garnered the top overall ranking among MiLB ballparks across all classifications. Stadium Journey has yet to release its latest rankings for Double-A and Triple-A venues.

"Parkview Field is a near-perfect venue for baseball and other events in downtown Fort Wayne," according to Stadium Journey's review. "It offers a bounty of viewing options, a variety of ballpark grub and is within walkable distance to restaurants and entertainment venues. The neighborhood will only improve once Electric Works opens up in the old GE Building."

Stadium Journey awarded Parkview Field five stars for food/beverage, atmosphere, fans, return on investment, and extras. The TinCaps received four out of five stars in the categories of neighborhood and access.

Parkview Field opened in 2009. Before that, the team was named the Wizards and played at Memorial Stadium from 1993-2008.

The TinCaps wrapped up their 12th season at Parkview Field in September. The team's 2022 schedule will be released soon, with fans having the opportunity to purchase season tickets and book group outings shortly after. Meanwhile, Parkview Field hosts special events year-round. Those interested can visit ParkviewField.com to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.