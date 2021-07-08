Beloit Snappers to Hold First Community Movie Night

July 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







Before the first pitch is thrown at ABC Supply Stadium, the Beloit Snappers are proud to host their first Community Movie Night at ABC Supply Stadium!

Movie Night, featuring the baseball classic, The Sandlot, is set for Thursday, July 29. Gates open at 5:30 PM, with the movie beginning at 6:45 PM.

Guests can sit on the field and watch on the stadium's 40'x40' video board. Prior to the movie, kids can run the bases at 5:45 PM and play in the Kids Zone (consists of various inflatables). A fireworks show will conclude the evening.

Brand-new concessions concepts will be available during the event, and the team store will be open, offering apparel and glow sticks.

Tickets are $5.00 per person, plus fees. Capacity is limited to 1,500. This event is free to season ticket holders. Fans who purchase Movie Night tickets will have the option to purchase Opening Day tickets for ABC Supply Stadium on August 3rd, for an additional $10.00. There is limited availability for Opening Day.

To select your seat at ABC Supply Stadium, add the movie ticket to your cart, pick BOX or RESERVED seating, and add ticket to cart. You will be assigned the best available location.

No chairs, outside food, or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to use in the outfield.

The Snappers return to Pohlman Field for the final time July 13th-18th against the Quad Cities River Bandits, before moving into ABC Supply Stadium on August 3rd. For more information on tickets or group outings, call at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

