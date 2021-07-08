Loons, Lugnuts Doubleheader Start Time Changed

July 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The start time for Friday's doubleheader at Dow Diamond between the Great Lakes Loons and Lansing Lugnuts has been changed due to scheduling and logistics. Gates will open at 5:00 PM EST, with the first pitch of the first game set for 5:35 PM EST. The second game will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Following Minor League Baseball guidelines, both games will be 7-inning games. Tickets purchased for Friday are valid for both games. Fans with questions are encouraged to contact the Loons ticket office by phone at 989-837-BALL or to contact their ticket representative.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.