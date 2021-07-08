Captains Fall in Back and Forth Loss

(Fort Wayne, IN) - The Lake County Captains (31-26) fell 5-4 on Thursday to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-32) in a game that was tied three separate times at Parkview Field.

Lake County got on the scoreboard in the first inning for the third straight game. Brayan Rocchio singled softly to center field with one out, then promptly stole second. After a José Tena groundout moved Rocchio to third, Bryan Lavastida flicked a double to the right-center gap. Rocchio scored and the Captains were up 1-0.

In the bottom of the first Tirso Ornelas evened the score at 1-1 with a solo home run to right field for his first home run of the season.

Fort Wayne took the lead in the bottom of the third. Reinaldo Ilarraza doubled to spark the rally. Jonny Homza singled to move Ilarraza to third. With nobody out, a ground ball from Chris Givin to the shortstop Tena forced out Homza at second but Ilarraza scored to put the TInCaps in front 2-1.

Lavastida nearly single-handedly tied the score for Lake County in the fourth. The Captains' catcher led off the inning with a double into the right field corner, hustled to third on a fly out to center and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Aaron Bracho to even the score at 2-2.

The TinCaps grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the sixth. Kelvin Alarcon began the rally with a single and Grant Little pulled a double into the left field corner to put men on second and third. After reliever Nick Gallagher hit Adam Kerner with a pitch to load the bases, a wild pitch skipped to the backstop and allowed Alarcon to score the go-ahead run. Ilarraza came up next and drove home Little with a sacrifice fly to center field to expand the TinCaps' lead to 4-2.

Lake County struck back in the top of the seventh to tie the score 4-4. Raynel Delgado singled softly up the middle and when the ball was bobbled in centerfield he sprinted to second. After moving to third on a groundout, Delgado scored on a Quentin Holmes double down the left field line and brought the Captains within one run. With Holmes on second, TinCaps reliever Sam Keating hit consecutive Captains, Clark Scolamiero and George Valera, to load the bases. Brennan was up next and he lifted a routine fly to left field that was deep enough to plate the speedy Holmes and tie the game.

The back and forth battle continued in the bottom of the seventh when Fort Wayne took the lead back. Nick Gallagher walked Chris Givin to begin the inning. Tirso Ornelas ended the night for Gallagher with a single two out two men on. Kevin Kelly entered the game and proceeded to strike out Justin Lopez. Next up was Seamus Curran who hit a sharp ball to Tena at shortstop. He threw to second but Delgado's relay to first was offline and got away from Bracho at first. Given scored from second to push the TinCaps back in front 5-4.

Austin Smith (2-2) earned the win by tossing a scoreless eighth inning. He walked one and struck out one.

Gallagher (0-3) took the loss in 1.1 innings of relief for the Captains. He allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Jose Geraldo (4) earned the save with a scoreless ninth. He allowed one hit and walked one but escaped with the win.

Tanner Burns is scheduled to start for the Captains in the fourth game of the six-game series. First pitch at Parkview Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

