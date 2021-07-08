TinCaps Game Information: July 8 vs. Lake County

July 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-32) vs. Lake County Captains (31-25)

Thursday, July 8 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 32 of 60 | Game 56 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (2.94 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Coulter (6.97 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Captains, 7-6. Fort Wayne fell behind 7-0 over the first three innings before mounting a late comeback that came up just short. Justin Lopez hit a 2-run homer in the sixth to help ignite the rally.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: After returning to full capacity last week, the TinCaps set a new season-high for attendance 4 nights in a row. That culminated on July 4th as Parkview Field hosted a sell-out crowd of 7,686 fans.

BULLPEN BLUES: The TinCaps bullpen allowed only 1 run over 7 innings last night. However, for the season, Fort Wayne relievers have a 6.13 ERA. That's the highest bullpen ERA out of all 30 High-A teams. Meanwhile, 'Caps starters have a collective 4.39 ERA (ranking 8th out of 12 in High-A Central).

OH, SO CLOSE: The TinCaps have lost 7 in a row, their longest skid of the season. However, 5 of those have been tight losses, like last night. In their previous series against Great Lakes, the 'Caps had a lead in 4 consecutive games before faltering late.

ELITE ELLIOTT: Here's how Ethan Elliott ranks among the top pitchers in the HAC... 4th in ERA (2.94), 9th in IP (52.0), T-2nd in Ks (67)...3rd in K/9 (11.60), 5th in BB/9 (2.08), 4th in K/BB (5.58), 2nd in K% (32.8%), 3rd in BAA (.199), 2nd in WHIP (0.96), 2nd in BABIP (.225)...2nd in Fly Ball Rate (50.9%).

PATIENT APPROACH: Offensively, the TinCaps rank 10th out of 12 in the HAC in AVG (.227) and 11th in SLG (.354), but 4th in OBP (.337). Fort Wayne leads the league in the combo of being walked and hit by pitches. Seamus Curran is walking at a 19% clip to lead the team.

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Jonny Homza ranks 3rd in runs (42), 4th in OBP (.404), 5th in extra-base hits (22), 6th in doubles (13), 8th in OPS (.890), and 8th in walks (31)... Homza has a wRC+ of 145 - 5th highest in the league.

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 10th in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 108.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: In May, infielder Justin Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.575 OPS). In June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.752 OPS). So far in 6 July games, he has a 1.099 OPS with 3 doubles, 2 homers, and 7 RBIs... For the season, his 13 doubles rank 6th in the HAC.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Outfielder Grant Little is 24 years old as of today.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 10th in the HAC with 16 stolen bases.

260 TO THE ALL-STAR GAME: A pair of former TinCaps shortstop will be teammates in the MLB All-Star Game on the National League side. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres (2017) was voted by fans to start the game, while the Nationals' Trea Turner (2014) will come off the bench. In all, there have been 50 former Fort Wayne players in the bigs this season, and 196 in The Show all-time.

FUTURES GAME: 2018 TinCaps catcher Luis Campusano and 2019 shortstop CJ Abrams were selected for the MLB Futures Game. While Abrams will miss Sunday's exhibition due to injury, on Tuesday, 2019 infielder Xavier Edwards was added to the AL roster.

PULL UP A CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game this year at Parkview Field has been 3:20. This is the longest average time for a 9-inning game in the HAC, by 6 minutes. (The TinCaps have also played a few extra-inning games that've averaged 3:37.) In 2019, the average 9-inning game in Fort Wayne was 2:59. In 2012, it was 2:39... On the other side, the Captains have had their quickest-paced 9-inning home games in the HAC East this season at 2:53 on average.

