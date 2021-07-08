Dragons to Recognize Community All-Stars Recipient during July 9 Game

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will recognize CareSource and the CareSource Foundation as a "Community All-Stars" recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Friday, July 9th against the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark. The game will start at 7:05 p.m.

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters, police officers, doctors, or good Samaritans. It could be a first responder or a volunteer. The Dragons are going to highlight these Community All-Stars at games all summer long.

It says a lot about a company for its employees to embrace its mission statement and commit their personal time to its foundation.

This is the case at CareSource. Employees live the CareSource Foundation's mission statement of improving and making a lasting difference on the physical and mental health and well-being of the Dayton community.

CareSource is downtown Dayton's largest employer, employing over 3,000 people in the Miami Valley. Each year, these employees volunteer thousands of hours to serve their Dayton neighbors.

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has supported the local Dayton community with 21 million dollars in funds donated to nearly 900 community partners.

While CareSource and the CareSource Foundation have always been committed to meeting community needs, during the global pandemic they stepped up to the plate. The CareSource Foundation donated over one million dollars in funds to help keep small businesses afloat and supported unexpected needs for community partners. These efforts included packing food boxes for seniors in the early days of quarantine and supporting digital equity efforts to bring internet and Chromebooks to Dayton neighborhoods.

CareSource and the CareSource Foundation have remained committed to the Dayton community during this unprecedented time and will continue to support and be a proud part of the local community.

For going above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley, the CareSource Foundation is being honored as a Dragons Community All-Star.

Nominate other individuals or organizations that are going above and beyond for the Dayton community at https://www.milb.com/dayton/community/cas

This event is the third of five special Community All-Stars spotlights at Dragons games this season. Presenting sponsors are Flying Ace Express Carwash, CenterPoint Energy, Great Clips, and Synchrony. Additional tributes are scheduled for July 27 and September 1 each focused on a different individual or organization who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley.

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 34 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

