Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

July 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, July 8, 2021 l Game # 56

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

West Michigan Whitecaps (25-28) at Dayton Dragons (31-23)

LH Adam Wolf (1-1, 2.95) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-3, 5.21)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 5, West Michigan 2. Current series in Dayton: Dragons 2, Whitecaps 0.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 6, West Michigan 5. Dayton jumped out to a 6-1 lead over the first three innings before West Michigan pulled to within a run by the sixth at 6-5, but Dayton relievers Matt Gill and Ricky Karcher combined to retire the final 11 batters of the game in order. Quin Cotton had two hits including a two-run double. Victor Ruiz also had two hits and an RBI. West Michigan was 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position while the Dragons were 3 for 4. Neither team committed an error in the game.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .314. He is batting .342 over his last 30 games since May 29.

Victor Ruiz is batting .375 with six doubles over his last eight games.

Mariel Bautista is batting .350 over his last six games and hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday night.

James Free is batting .294 over his last 17 games with two home runs and 11 walks.

Quin Cotton has hit safely in six straight games and continues to lead the team in home runs with seven on the year.

Pedro Garcia over his last eight outings has tossed 12.2 innings, allowing one earned run (0.74 ERA) while going 5-0. Garcia leads the league in wins with six despite pitching exclusively out of the bullpen and not entering the league until May 27.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won three straight games. Their season high for consecutive wins is four, June 8-11.

The Dragons are 16-9 over their last 25 games. Oddly, they have been outscored 124-114 during those 25 games.

Dayton is in first place, one game ahead of Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has maintained sole possession of first place since June 8. They have held at least a share of first place after 45 of the 55 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 17-9 at home this season and are 10-4 over their last 14 home games. They are 9-1 in one-run games at home, and 9-1 when scoring first at home.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., July 9 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Beau Brieske (4-2, 3.55) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.38)

Sat., July 10 (7:08 p.m.): West Michigan RH Kieder Montero (2-6, 4.98) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 3.40) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., July 11 (2:08 p.m.): West Michigan RH Garrett Hill (1-0, 3.24) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-0, 4.05) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

